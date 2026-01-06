Limpopo urges calm after alleged children’s deaths due to diarrhoea

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Limpopo department of health says the public must remain calm and rely only on verified information following allegations on social media that children in Seshego died after consuming contaminated water.

Spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said they have noted with concerns the allegations trending on social media that there has been fatality as a result of stomach flu due to contaminated water.

“The department wishes to reassure the community that it takes these allegations in a serious light, and that is why there are systems put in place to monitor the cases.

“The department acknowledges community concerns and urges residents to remain calm, [and] rely on verified information from official sources,” said Shikwambana.

Last month, news broke that there was a gastroenteritis outbreak in some parts of Polokwane

Gastroenteritis, known as stomach flu, is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines, causing symptoms such as watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps, typically from viral, bacterial, or parasitic infections, or sometimes chemicals.

It’s usually caught from infected people or contaminated food or water.

As a result of the outbreak, the department placed Seshego and Polokwane hospitals on high alert from December 24 2025 to closely monitor patients presenting with symptoms of gastroenteritis, including diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Shikwambana said the department has made the following observations:

• 122 patients presented at Seshego Hospital with gastroenteritis symptoms;

• 26 patients were admitted and 96 were treated and discharged;

• The higher-than-usual number of cases was noted on the week of December 19-26 2025, and currently the numbers are as per usual occurrence;

• No deaths related to gastroenteritis were recorded;

• Three deaths occurred in adult wards prior to December 20 2025, but none were linked to waterborne diseases. There were no deaths of children related to gastroenteritis recorded at both hospitals; and

• Ten stool samples were tested for pathogens commonly associated with waterborne infections, including cholera-related organisms, and all results were negative.

Shikwambana added that environmental health practitioners from Capricorn District Municipality together with officials from the Limpopo department of health conducted water quality assessments in the area

“Water supplied from the main systems was found to be compliant as per the municipal water sources,” he said, adding that officials faced challenges when testing the water due to heavy rainfalls, however, they have addressed the challenge.

He said teams have intensified monitoring, including ongoing water sampling, daily chlorine level checks and strengthened water quality oversight to ensure public safety.

“This includes taking the samples to accredited laboratories to ensure expert input on the interpretation of results.

“We encourage residents [to] maintain good hygiene practices such as washing of hands and boiling of water and to seek medical care if symptoms such as diarrhoea or vomiting occur.

“The department and the municipality are currently conducting health promotion campaigns in the identified areas to teach communities on water safety and hygiene,” said Shikwambana.