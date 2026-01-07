Dr Naledi Pandor elected as chancellor of NMU

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Naledi Pandor has been elected as the new chancellor of NMU

Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor has been elected as the chancellor of Nelson Mandela University, with effect from April 1.

The chairperson of Nelson Mandela University, judge Nambitha Dambuza, on behalf of the council and the university community, announced the appointment on Wednesday.

Pandor’s appointment for a period of four years is in terms of the university statute, which gives effect to the Higher Education Act, 1997 (Act 101 of 1997), as amended.

“She is a distinguished activist, academic, former cabinet minister and an internationalist, whose lifelong commitment to education, social justice and public service aligns deeply with the values and mission of the university,” Dambuza said.

“Her appointment reflects [the] council’s confidence in her ability to provide principled leadership and serve as an inspiring ambassador for the institution.”

Dambuza extended the council’s congratulations to Pandor and expressed optimism regarding her contribution to advancing the university’s vision and standing, locally and globally.

Pandor holds a PhD in education from the University of Pretoria (2019) and honorary doctorates from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, the University of Stellenbosch, the University of Lisbon, Portugal, and University College Dublin, Ireland.

She holds a master’s degree in education from the University of London (1978 to 1979), a master’s degree in general linguistics obtained from the University of Stellenbosch (1997), a bachelor’s degree and certificate for continuing education from the University of Botswana and Swaziland (1973 to 1977), a diploma in education from the University of London (1977 to 1978), a diploma in higher education, administration and leadership from Bryn Mawr Summer Programme (1992), and a diploma in leadership in development from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University (1997).

Pandor succeeds the chancellor, Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, whose term comes to an end on March 31.

Dambuza expressed the council’s appreciation to Dr Fraser-Moleketi, who served two terms as chancellor, for the “dedication, hard work and commitment to advancing Nelson Mandela University, its values and ethos that characterised her term of office.”

The Herald