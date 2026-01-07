Nine people rescued in KZN waters within 48 hours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The NSRI’s pink rescue buoys were used to assist people in distress during various rescue efforts within 48 hours in KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.

In less than 48 hours, nine people, including an eight-year-old child, had to be rescued after getting into trouble in the water in KwaZulu-Natal.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) St Lucia deputy station commander Jan Hoffman said a woman made an emergency call after she witnessed a boat carrying her family members capsize in the surf zone at Cape Vidal Beach.

“The NSRI St Lucia duty crew responded to the NSRI St Lucia station 40 rescue base, where they dispatched the rescue vehicle towing the rescue craft JetRIB.”

On arrival NSRI found the men and boat were safely ashore.

“Four men were medically treated for injuries. Two men were transported to hospital by private transport for further medical care,” said Hoffman.

Man and child caught in rip currents at Jabula Beach

Later on Monday, iSimangaliso lifeguards reported a drowning in progress at Jabula Beach.

“Lifeguards entered the water, armed with an NSRI pink rescue buoy, to go to the assistance of an adult man and a male child caught in rip currents. NSRI St Lucia duty crew dispatched our rescue vehicle towing our St Lucia rescue craft JetRIB to the scene.

“Police search and rescue, who were in the area at the time, conducting search efforts for the missing man from the earlier incident on January 2, also responded to Jabula Beach,” said Hoffman.

The pair was found safely ashore. However, the child displayed nonfatal drowning symptoms.

“NSRI medics and police search and rescue paramedics administered medical treatment to the child, who was stabilised on the beach before being transported to hospital by EMS ambulance. The child is expected to make a full recovery,” said Hoffman.

Three rescued at Uvongo Beach

On Tuesday lifeguards, getting ready to go home, rescued three people at Uvongo Beach.

“It appeared that there were two females, aged 20, caught in rip currents while swimming. A young adult male had gone into the water in an attempt to assist them, but he also got into difficulties,” said NSRI Shelly Beach station commander Glen Preston.

“NSRI Shelly Beach duty crew prepared to respond while NSRI alerted Uvongo lifeguards, who had gone off duty as scheduled at 6pm but some lifeguards were still in the area preparing to go home.”

Those lifeguards used an NSRI pink rescue buoy to rescue the trio. One of the women was transported to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

TimesLIVE