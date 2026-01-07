WATCH | eThekwini worker under investigation for allegedly sweeping litter into stormwater drain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

eThekwini municipality has launched an investigation into the conduct of an employee who allegedly swept litter into a stormwater drain.

“We take this matter seriously and have initiated an internal investigation into the conduct of the official concerned,” the city said on Wednesday.

“Internal processes will be followed to ensure procedural fairness for all parties involved.”

Appropriate corrective measures will be implemented based on the outcome of the investigation.

The municipality said it “condemns this behaviour because improper disposal of waste into stormwater drains affects the environment by polluting waterways and harming ecosystems”.

It said proper waste management practices were important to protect natural resources.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any misconduct by city employees anonymously to the integrity and investigation directorate by calling the toll-free line 0800-20-20-20.

TimesLIVE