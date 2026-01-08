Seven suspects killed in two days in Inanda in shoot-outs with police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A forensic investigator at a crime scene in which five suspected criminals died in a shoot-out with police in the early hours of Thursday in Inanda.

Five suspected criminals were killed in a shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal police in Inanda, north of Durban, in the early hours of Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the men were wanted in connection with cases of murder, attempted murder that included police officers, and house robberies.

“The suspects have been wreaking havoc in Inanda and surrounding areas. At the end of November, the suspects attempted to kill police officers by shooting at them and they have been elusive ever since,” he said.

On Thursday morning police received information about their whereabouts in Bester area 10.

“When police arrived at the scene, the suspects fired shots towards police officers through the door. To protect themselves and those in the vicinity of the house, police returned fire and during the shoot-out five suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Four firearms were recovered. A thorough search of the house is yet to be conducted.”

In a separate incident, two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of four people, two of whom died, in the Ezimangweni area in Inanda on Tuesday, were killed in a shoot-out with police in Amaoti, Inanda, on Wednesday.

Police had earlier arrested five suspects for the murders. They were found in possession of one firearm and a replica gun.

“Investigations led police to a residence at Amaoti where two more suspects were hiding. When police arrived at the scene, the suspects opened fire towards police officers and police retaliated. During the shoot-out, two suspects were fatally wounded. The suspects, who were terrorising the Amaoti, Phoenix and Mzomusha areas, were found in possession of two firearms.”

The firearms will be taken in for ballistic analysis to establish if they were used in other crimes.

