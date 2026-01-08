Witnesses in KZN’s alleged number one extortionist fear for their lives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Key witnesses in the court case of Linda Hlengwa, dubbed KwaZulu-Natal’s number one extortionist, say they fear for their lives.

The witnesses who spoke to Sowetan claim gang members paying their allegiance to Hlengwa were out searching for those who have been lined up to testify.

“I was shocked when he [Hlengwa] made his first appearance in court and I was accosted by two young boys on my way out. They said to me I was putting my family’s life in danger. They said Mjinja [Hlengwa] had eyes everywhere.

“I was terrified, as how did they know that I was among the witnesses? I fear for my life,” explained one scholar transport operator who didn’t want to be named out of fear.

Hlengwa is believed to have been extorting scholar transport owners, tuck shop owners and taxis in the areas of Mariannhill and nearby townships.

Another alleged victim of Hlengwa, Mbuyiseni Mpanza, a taxi operator, explained he had been subjected to several threats but was not perturbed.

He says there are some young boys who go around wanting free money.

“They now go around threatening us not to testify. But I would not cower away because justice must be served. I don’t fear death because everybody will die someday,” he said.

Mpanza further stated that among the gang members’ antics was to randomly fire a round of ammunition near the homes of those they perceived to be witnesses in the case.

“These thugs have terrorised us for far too long. Some of the gang members also attend court just to see who will testify. They want to instil fear,” he explains.

Hlengwa, known to wield fear among those who have fallen victim to his reign of terror, is languishing at Durban’s Westville correctional facility after abandoning bail. He last appeared last year at the Pinetown magistrate’s court and awaiting his trial.

Hlengwa, who goes by the street names of Putin and Mjinja, was arrested in April while in a hideout in Midrand, Gauteng.

Up until his arrest, Hlengwa had been on the loose since July 2020 after he failed to appear in court for charges relating to possession of a firearm and ammunition. He had been released on bail pending results of ballistic tests but did not show up.

Hlengwa allegedly extorted money from scholar transport owners, local taxi associations and tuck shop owners. He also faces, among other charges, the brutal murder of the 52-year-old mother of his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told Sowetan if witnesses feared for their lives, such information must be brought to the attention of the police.

“Witnesses should make their safety concerns known to the investigating officer or senior prosecutor and they will be assisted accordingly. The search for more suspects who are believed to be members of an extortion syndicate continues,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority said the safety concerns of the witness had been brought to them.

“The information has been brought to the attention of the investigating officer, and he will address the issue with the witnesses,” said spokesperson Natasha Kara.

TimesLIVE