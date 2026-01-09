‘AKA’ murder accused Ndimande brothers to appear in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malusi and Siyabonga Ndimande, who were extradited from eSwatini in November for the murder case of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, will appear in court on Friday. File photo.

The Ndimande siblings linked to the February 2023 murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane will appear at the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday.

This is the third appearance for Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande after their extradition from eSwatini in November.

It’s alleged one of the brothers was the trigger man. The two were arrested by the Royal Eswatini police.

Forbes and Motsoane were killed outside the now defunct Wish restaurant in Florida Road.

When the pair appeared in court after their extradition to SA in November, their advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa told presiding court magistrate Irfaan Khalil his clients required consultation to give further instructions.

Deputy director of public prosecutions advocate Lawrence Gcaba didn’t object to the request and the matter was adjourned to January 9.

In October Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, who are also charged with the murders, made a brief appearance in court.

The matter was adjourned to June 19 for further pre-trial issues to be addressed. A presiding judge will be appointed.

The trial has been set down for July 20 to August 21 and another session will start on October 6.

TimesLIVE