Alleged kidnapper’s case postponed to secure interpreter

An Ethiopian man accused of kidnapping 12 boys in Joburg made a brief appearance in the Booysens magistrate’s court yesterday where his case was postponed to Friday to allow for an interpreter to be made available.

The 47-year-old, who said he has been in SA for 21 years, told the court he is not fluent in English and speaks Amharic - the official language of Ethiopia.

He cannot be named at this stage in case an identity parade becomes necessary.

Magistrate Shumani Vele attempted to explain to the accused his rights but ultimately decided to postpone the matter after it became clear that the man was struggling to understand the proceedings.

“It is a futile exercise that we are embarking on because I thought it would be easy for him to understand me while I explained his rights and then postpone the matter. But under the circumstances, it might amount to a miscarriage of justice,” Vele said.

The court appearance follows the rescue of the half-naked teenage boys by Gauteng police and a private security company on Tuesday.

The teenagers, who are foreign nationals, were found walking in Mulbarton, south of Johannesburg, wearing only their underwear.

Police suspect the boys may be victims of human trafficking, and their rescue led to the arrest of the accused.

The teenagers, aged between 14 and 19, have since been placed in a place of safety.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the teenagers were spotted after a Joburg metro officer on patrol was alerted to a “bizarre scenario unfolding alongside Broad Street”, where a group of eight half-naked boys was seen walking in the area.

Mogale said it was later established that the boys were foreign nationals who could not even speak English.

Officers were also informed that two other boys had already been taken away in a blue VW Jetta.

“The vehicle was later intercepted in the area, but the driver fled, resulting in a high-speed chase that ended in Commissioner Street, with the subsequent arrest of the suspect and the rescue of two half-naked teenagers,” Mogale said.

The man is now facing 12 counts of kidnapping and failure to stop when police instructed him to stop his vehicle.

Following the court appearance, Mogale said at this stage it was still early to ascertain the reasons why the man should be charged with human trafficking.

“At this stage we do not know where this man was taking these kids to, and we do not know the origins of these kids... We are having a challenge because we are unable to speak to them as most of them do not understand English,” she said.

Mogale said the teenage boys were taken to a doctor to assess whether the ages provided were, in fact, accurate.

She said investigations were currently underway.

In May last year, 44 young Ethiopian men were found by cops locked inside a Sandton house. At the time, the men were hungry, scared, naked and injured.

In August 2024, 90 undocumented Ethiopians were rescued from a house in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, where they were being kept against their will and living under inhuman conditions.

In October that year, police said more than 40 Ethiopian nationals were found in a house in Buccleuch, Sandton. However, the group was willingly smuggled into the country for job opportunities.

