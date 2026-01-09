Five men killed by cops in Inanda were a menace, CPF says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A forensic investigator investigates a crime scene in which five suspected criminals died in a shoot-out with police in the early hours of Thursday morning in Bester area 10 in Inanda.

Members of the community policing forum (CPF) in Inanda, north of Durban, where police shot and killed five people on Thursday morning, told Sowetan that the deceased were a menace to society.

They expressed hope that their deaths would send a warning to other criminals that crime does not pay.

While friends and relatives of the five men believe their loved ones were innocent victims who happened to the at the wrong place at the wrong time, leaders of community crime-fighting structures have painted a different picture.

“I’m not even shocked that there are people who are accusing the police of killing innocent people, said the CPF member in Bester, Inanda.

I’m not even shocked that there are people who are accusing the police of killing innocent people, said the CPF member in Bester

“Those of us on the frontlines of fighting crime know that these guys were a menace. We hope this will send a stern message to other criminals that crime kills,” he explained.

He said among the deceased were those who had unleashed a reign of terror in the community.

“CPF members were some of the people they were targeting, calling us snitches. Two members of the crime-fighting structures were ambushed and shot at by them. They were walking home from a community meeting [at the time of the shooting].”

However, the brother of one of the deceased men said his sibling was innocent and happened to have been at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Although I cannot say much about the other people who were killed, I know that my brother was not a criminal. He was surviving through piece jobs. Police killed an innocent man,” the CPF member added.

The five men, whose names has not been officially released by police, were cornered at a house in Bester, north of Durban.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, when police announced their presence, the men fired several rounds of ammunition towards them.

“Police were left with no choice but to retaliate. Police have been looking for the suspects for quite some time for cases ranging from murder, attempted murder and house robberies. During the search inside the house, police recovered four firearms, which will be sent for ballistic tests,” Netshiunda said.

The deceased are alleged to have shot at police in November last year, which prompted them to go into hiding.

Another CPF member told Sowetan that Bester was a haven for criminal gangs who torment residents.

“These are young boys and I know some of them. At one stage I was called by the principal of one of the high schools in the area after they had robbed teachers at gunpoint. They were causing havoc. But as you would understand, all families would protect their own despite knowing that they were part of crime,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the DA in the province said it would urgently brief parliament on the stalled rollout of police body-worn cameras, amid a growing number of murders of alleged suspects at the hands of police.

“Over the past few days alone, several police operations in the province have resulted in the deaths of suspects, raising serious concerns about transparency, accountability and the absence of independently verifiable evidence during lethal encounters,” the party said yesterday.

Sowetan