Woman cries foul after boss cleared in sexual harassment case

Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria is one of nine public hospitals in Gauteng without a permanent CEO. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

A Gauteng health employee who had laid a sexual harassment complaint against her manager says she was shocked to find that the alleged perpetrator was cleared of any wrongdoing in a disciplinary process that she had not even been part of.

The 56-year-old administrative clerk at Steve Biko Hospital said a report compiled after an investigation into her complaint had recommended the man be charged with sexual harassment and be suspended while the Gauteng department of health investigates.

However, the report was later declared null and void without her knowledge, and she later learned a disciplinary process had been held and the man cleared.

“It hurts because this whole thing makes me feel like I’m the bad guy, the one who did something wrong because I was moved to another department, but nothing happened to him. I was the one bullied and sexually harassed, but I’m being punished,” she said.

“I’m now a black sheep. People talk about me and warn others about me and how I want to destroy men’s lives with lies, when all I want is justice.”

The department, however, said the initial report that recommended that they suspend the man and investigate the sexual harassment allegations against him was rendered null and void because the investigator had later formally withdrawn from the matter despite having completed the report.

The department added that the alleged perpetrator did face disciplinary actions over the allegations. “He was cleared of sexual harassment and was instead found to have misconducted himself through inappropriate remarks [to the woman],” it said.

“He was subjected to disciplinary action consistent with the nature and seriousness of the misconduct established. In matters where the misconduct does not meet the threshold for suspension or dismissal under the Labour Relations Act, progressive discipline is the appropriate corrective mechanism.”

The aggrieved woman said she wanted justice and was considering approaching the CCMA for intervention. She said the sexual harassment happened in November 2023 when the man barged into the disabled bathroom she was using, which can be used by both genders.

“He entered the toilet without knocking, and instead of excusing himself [when he saw she was inside], he stood behind me and said,: ‘I wonder what the security officer would think if she saw both of us enter the toilet’,” she said.

She said she was too stunned at the time to say anything, and the man did not leave but just stood watching her.

The woman said she was wearing pants at the time and as she stood to put them back together with her underwear, the man was still looking at her.

From there, she said, the man left and stood in the hallway, watching her. “I was shocked because even when I left the toilet, he didn’t say sorry or that it was a mistake. He said nothing,” she said.

Her representative from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), who had been part of the initial investigation, said the womanwas not contacted for the second assessment that later exonerated the man.

As a result, she said she does not recognise the second report because processes were not followed. “They definitely missed a few steps because you can’t find someone not guilty without a hearing,” said the Nehawu representative.

“It needs to be a formal process that takes place. So the instruction was that they must investigate and then charge him, and then there must be a hearing where both parties can actually leave evidence. It was an illegal process.”

However, the department insisted all protocols were followed when the second report was compiled. “The aggrieved party has an inherent right to invoke the available mechanism to challenge the outcomes of the grievance process,” it said.

Sowetan requested a copy of the second report, but the department refused on the basis of the Popia (protection of personal information) Act.

While the woman has a copy of the first report, which Sowetan has seen, she said she was never given the second one and does not know what it contained.

The woman said she had been hospitalised with depression due to the incident and the fact that she was now being accused of wanting to destroy her boss.

