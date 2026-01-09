Xaba ready for the US Cross-Country Championship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a successful year where she won almost every race she competed in in 2025, SA women’s marathon record-holder Glenrose Xaba will return to action when she represents the country in the World Athletics Cross-Country Championship in Tallahassee, Florida, in the US, on Saturday.

Xaba, 31, is also keen to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year and the World Half Marathon in Denmark in September.

Xaba just returned from running the Valencia Marathon in December, where she finished sixth, and she has set her sights on the cross-country now.

Sowetan caught up with her before flying to the US on Wednesday.

Sowetan: Glenrose, how are the preparations for the World Athletics Cross-Country Championship after the Valencia Marathon in December?

Xaba: I can say I didn’t train that much because I am already fit ... I was training here and there and resting in between because you can’t just come from a marathon and jump into a programme. I was taking it step-by-step because I am already fit.

Sowetan: You have been to World Cross-Country before, and you always go with the first bunch ... are you planning to do the same this time?

Xaba: Yes, I will try my best to go with them because it is something that I’m used to doing. I just want to improve and finish strong, enjoy the race and stay healthy. I want to perform well this time.

Sowetan: This time around you are a marathon athlete; that time you were not. Usually, cross and marathon go together in terms of strength. Do you see some improvement because you have the strength after marathon training?

Xaba: You need to put in more strength because marathons also require strength when you are preparing for them. Cross-country is different because of the obstacles in between.

Sowetan: Last year you dominated, winning almost every race you participated in. What’s your plan for 2026?

Xaba: So far, I don’t have plans. I’m still going to sit down with my coach [Caster Semenya] and my manager. But I want to qualify for the World Half Marathon [Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 20] and do well.

