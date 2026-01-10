IN PICS | ANCYL members turn out for annual Peter Mokaba lecture

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANCYL supporters sing as they attend the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)

ANC Youth League members turned out in large numbers to attend the Peter Mokaba lecture before the ANC's 114th birthday celebrations in Mogwase, Rustenburg, on Friday. ANCYL supporters turned out in large numbers for the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi) ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula arrives in Mogwase to deliver the Peter Mokaba lecture. (Thapelo Morebudi) ANCYL leader Collen Malatji addresses the youth attending the Peter Mokaba lecture. (Thapelo Morebudi)




