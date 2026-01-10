News

IN PICS | ANCYL members turn out for annual Peter Mokaba lecture

Thapelo Morebudi

Thapelo Morebudi

ANCYL supporters sing as they attend the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)

ANC Youth League members turned out in large numbers to attend the Peter Mokaba lecture before the ANC’s 114th birthday celebrations in Mogwase, Rustenburg, on Friday.

ANCYL supporters turned out in large numbers for the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL supporters sing as they attend the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL supporters sing as they attend the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL supporters at the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula arrives in Mogwase to deliver the Peter Mokaba lecture. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL supporters sing as they attend the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula arrives in Mogwase to deliver the Peter Mokaba lecture. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL leader Collen Malatji addresses the youth attending the Peter Mokaba lecture. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL leader Collen Malatji addressing the youth attending the Peter Mokaba lecture. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL supporters attending the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL supporters sing as they attend the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL supporters attend the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL leader Collen Malatji addressing the youth attending the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase, Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL leader Collen Malatji addressing the youth attending the Peter Mokaba lecture. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula delivers the Peter Mokaba lecture in Mogwase Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL supporters attend the Peter Mokaba lecture at Mogwase in Rustenburg. (Thapelo Morebudi)
ANCYL supporters sing as they attend the Peter Mokaba lecture. (Thapelo Morebudi)

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DBE HR official fingered in matric papers leak

2

WATCH | Umalusi to withhold results of 40 pupils linked to 2025 exam paper breach

3

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Unlike Amakhosi, history alone won’t secure ANC’s future

4

Residents confront Ramaphosa with dire state of services

5

KZN premier Ntuli backs Mkhwanazi for second term

Related Articles