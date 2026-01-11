NewsPREMIUM

I’m going nowhere, says NFP MEC Shinga

Provincial MP’s refusal to resign helps to keep Jacob Zuma’s MK Party at bay

Chris Makhaye

Chris Makhaye

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Mbali Shinga addresses reporters after a visit to the Aryan Benevolent Home in Chatsworth. She has called for a probe into the facility which recently fired employees after abuse allegations.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Mbali Shinga is refusing to resign as instructed by her party, the National Freedom Party. (Sandile Ndlovu)

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga is digging in her heels, ignoring mounting pressure from her party, the National Freedom Party (NFP), which has told her to resign both as an MEC and a member of the provincial legislature.

Her refusal is frustrating Jacob Zuma’s attempts to capture the province even as it adds to the turmoil in the fragile government of provincial unity (GPU). Made up of the IFP, the ANC, the DA, and the NFP the GPU just weeks survived the MK Party’s failed December 15 motion of no confidence in premier Thami Ntuli.

NFP leader Ivan Barnes announced in Durban this week that the party was withdrawing from the GPU, citing betrayal and broken promises. Read more


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DBE HR official fingered in matric papers leak

2

WATCH | Umalusi to withhold results of 40 pupils linked to 2025 exam paper breach

3

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Unlike Amakhosi, history alone won’t secure ANC’s future

4

Residents confront Ramaphosa with dire state of services

5

KZN premier Ntuli backs Mkhwanazi for second term