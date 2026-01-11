Kruger Park evacuates amid level 6 flood warning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kruger National Park has evacuated its staff and guests as a precautionary measure over fears of flooding in response to the level 6 warning by the SA Weather Service about the impending inclement weather.

On Saturday, the weather service issued the warning stating that the level 6 warning is associated with heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

This is as a low-pressure system in Mozambique that is moving over the northeastern provinces of SA.

SA National Parks head of communication and spokesperson J Louw said they have evacuated people as a proactive measure at Kruger National Park to ensure the safety of guests and staff in light of the severe weather warning issued for Limpopo from Sunday to Monday to avoid challenges in the event of flooding.

“As a precaution, Shingwedzi, Sirheni and Bateleur Camps have been evacuated to avoid challenges in the event of flooding, while guests at Balule and Pafuri are given the option to stay, as these areas are not at risk.

“Guests and staff at the following bush camps, Talamati, Mbiyamiti and Roodewal will be moved to Satara and Lower Sabie Rest Camps, as they can be accessed from Tshokwane.”

Louw said plans were also in place for guests flying in and out of Skukuza Airport to safely access the airport via Shalati railway station, adding that the airlink will deploy additional resources from Johannesburg to support safe tourist movement between the airport and accommodation facilities in the park.

“All concessions are part of the disaster management committee. Furthermore, Airlink will deploy additional resources from Johannesburg to support safe tourist movement between the airport and various accommodation facilities in the park.

“The safety of guests, staff and surrounding communities remains the park’s highest priority. Weather conditions continue to be closely monitored, and further decisions will be taken as required,” said Louw.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said widespread and persistent rainfall in the lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo valley and most of the eastern parts of Limpopo is expected to start on Sunday up until Wednesday.

“For these regions, significant rainfall accumulations are expected throughout the week, beginning from Sunday evening.

“The SA weather service has issued an orange level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms with anticipated impacts including flooding leading to damage of infrastructure and settlement as well as injuries and danger to life,”

Thobela said they are closely monitoring the system as it may affect the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal from Tuesday.

“Members of the public and stakeholders are strongly urged to continuously monitor official SAWS forecasts and warnings, as warnings will be updated as the likelihood and severity of impacts become clearer.

“The public is also advised to remain cautious of unauthorised or unverified information sources and refrain distributing such information further.”