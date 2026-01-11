PIC faces bribery and corruption allegations after botched R700m loan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A new twist has emerged in the case involving property tycoon Ralebala “Rali” Mampeule, who has made bribery and corruption allegations against senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) officials.

This followed the spectacular fallout surrounding a botched R700m loan agreement that involved Mampeule acquiring a stake in the fibre company MetroFibre Networx.

Internal PIC documents reveal that, shortly after the empowerment deal was finalised, Mampeule, through his company Digital Infrastructure Consortium (DIC), made an unusual request for a further R6.6m cash advance from the PIC.