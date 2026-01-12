Gauteng parents face anxiety over school placements far from their homes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parents interviewed say their children were allocated schools that are between eight and 15km away from their homes after nearby schools reached capacity.

As the new school year starts on Wednesday, several Gauteng parents say they are facing mounting anxiety after their children were placed at schools far from their homes, despite applying on time through the online admissions system.

I’m crying every day. My child is an above-average learner, getting over 80%. I’m sitting here wondering how I’m going to fail her because I can’t find a closer school. — Lee-Ann Moodley

Centurion parent Lee-Ann Moodley says her grade 8 daughter was placed at Olievenhoutbosch Secondary School, about 11km from their home and 18km from her workplace in Doringkloof.

“Logistically, it makes no sense. I will be driving past schools that are closer to my home every day just to take my child to a school the department chose for us,” Moodley said.

She says she applied on time and lodged an appeal after objecting to the placement but has not yet received a response.

“I’m crying every day. My child is an above-average learner, getting over 80%. I’m sitting here wondering how I’m going to fail her because I can’t find a closer school,” she said.

Moodley says private schooling is not an option, as she is the sole breadwinner after her husband was retrenched.

In Klerksoord, another parent, Maria Mabulana, says her grade 1 child was placed at North Park Primary School, about 8km away, a journey that takes close to an hour using public transport, as she does not own a car.

“I applied on the first day. I appealed in December, and up until today, it still says ‘appeal submitted’. There has been no communication at all,” Mabulana said.

With schools opening on Wednesday, the uncertainty is taking its toll.

“I am stressed. I don’t know how long my child will be at home or how I will afford transport if the department can’t help me,” Mabulana said.

In Pretoria North, single mother Boipelo Ramarala says her child was placed at Daspoort Secondary School in Pretoria West, about 10km from their home, despite applying to schools within a 5km radius.

“Both schools I applied for are in my feeder zone. There was no reason for my child to be sent so far away,” she said.

Ramarala says the placement of her child creates safety and financial concerns.

“I am a single parent. If my child uses transport, it means she will be home alone until I return from work. This is a young girl in SA — it’s not safe,” she said.

Parents say the lack of communication around appeals has left them in limbo, with some unable to buy uniforms or stationery.

“You don’t even know which school to prepare for. You don’t know what fees they will ask for or how you are supposed to afford transport,” Ramarala said.

The parents Sowetan spoke to said their appeals were submitted on time, but no feedback has been received, with some reporting that appeals are still marked as “submitted” days before schools reopen.

Parents say the uncertainty is causing anxiety, financial strain and emotional distress, with fears that children may miss weeks or months of schooling.

A week ago, the Gauteng education department released a statement that only 4,858 learners remained unplaced across the province as of Tuesday, January 6, representing about 1.5% of the total 358,574 grade 1 and 8 applications received.

Of the unplaced learners, 1,381 are grade 1 pupils and 3,477 are grade 8 pupils. The department says most placement pressure remains in urban districts, particularly Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg East, due to population growth and limited school capacity.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says the department is releasing placement and transfer offers daily and has intensified interventions in high-pressure districts.

“We are encouraged by the steady progress made in placing learners across Gauteng,” he said.

“We urge parents and guardians to remain patient and cooperative as the department continues to work tirelessly to ensure that every grade 1 and grade 8 learner is placed for the 2026 academic year.”

The department said 6,736 placement appeals have been lodged for the 2026 admissions cycle, with 637 objections still awaiting adjudication.

Sowetan