Initiation deaths blamed on weak oversight

Civil society and traditional leadership organisations have described the rising number of initiation deaths as a national disaster that has become normalised, blaming criminality, money-hungry operators, weak regulation and government failure for the continued loss of young lives.

This follows the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) having confirmed that 48 initiates died nationally during the 2025 summer initiation season, with the Eastern Cape and Free State recording the highest number of fatalities.

Cogta spokesperson Pearl Maseko-Binqose said minister Velenkosini Hlabisa convened a high-level meeting this week to assess provincial monitoring plans and receive updates on the deaths recorded so far.

“The Eastern Cape reported a high volume of late pre-screenings, particularly in Amathole, Buffalo City, Chris Hani and OR Tambo District municipalities, with Nyandeni local municipality identified as a key area of concern.

“In Free State... the province raised emerging challenges related to cross-border initiation school principals operating along the Lesotho border who evade accountability, as well as incidents of stock theft linked to graduation ceremonies. These matters are under investigation, with arrests already effected,” she said.

Strong leadership, health oversight

Bafana Khumalo from Sonke Gender Justice said provinces such as Limpopo and parts of Mpumalanga, including the former KwaNdebele area, demonstrate that initiation can be conducted safely when there is strong leadership, health oversight and clear regulation.

“In Limpopo, for instance, you never have these deaths. You may have an outlier, maybe one or two, due to medical conditions that people went in there with. But generally, circumcision initiation programmes bring these young boys back alive and well. Why? Because there’s better control in terms of leadership. We need to learn where there are no deaths and how they are doing it and then scale that up,” he said.

Khumalo added that the deaths reflect a failure by the government to protect young men, warning that the country is repeating the same tragedy year after year.

“This is a sad story where government failure to protect young men is unfortunate. Almost every year around this time, we register several deaths of young men who go for initiation, particularly in those provinces. We don’t have to have young people dying simply because there’s failure of governance to make sure that this practice, which is respected by many people, is done properly,” Khumalo said.

He added that years ago, the South African National AIDS Council (Sanac) proposed national legislation to regulate initiation practices and establish common standards across provinces, but the government has failed to act decisively.

“When you don’t have that legal framework, you then have charlatans who come in because they want to make money, who botch these circumcisions and mess up young people’s genitalia,” Khumalo said.

Zolani Mkiva, general secretary of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa), said the situation has become a disaster that is being accepted as inevitable, which he described as dangerous.

“Not even one death should be allowed to happen. Now it is becoming something that is expected, and that on its own points to a disaster that is becoming entrenched and beginning to redefine and ravage the initiation rite,” Mkiva said.

Mkiva said without the authority of traditional and community leadership, criminality takes root and the boys are taken advantage of.

“We never experienced this before, unless it was something natural, like an initiate being sick. Even cases where two or three initiates died were usually due to lightning or similar causes. Now what’s happening is people opening bogus initiation schools behind the backs of communities, using methods similar to human trafficking to trap children, move them illegally and intimidate families.

Mkiva argued that the government should support, not replace, traditional leadership by creating an enabling environment.

“All we are calling for as Contralesa is that the institution of traditional leadership and community leadership must lead this process. The government cannot manage initiation operations. It does not have the capacity to mobilise an initiation system. The government’s role is to create an enabling environment for traditional leadership to do what it knows best and to give unequivocal support,” he said.

