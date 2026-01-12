Matlosana mayor faces possible criminal charges over paraffin programme halt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it may open a criminal case against the mayor of Matlosana, Fikile Mahlophe, if he fails to appear before it on Monday morning over the suspension of free paraffin provision to indigent households.

Qualifying indigent households in several areas, including Jacaranda, Khuma, Tigane, Sunnyside, Kanana and Jouberton, allegedly stopped getting the free paraffin after Mahlophe came into power.

SAHRC North West spokesperson Emmanuel Nkonde told Sowetan that the commission received complaints from affected communities in September 2025. Attempts to engage the mayor before the hearing were unsuccessful, leading to a subpoena being issued.

“The purpose of the hearing is to establish the facts, assess whether the alleged conduct implicates constitutional and human rights obligations, and determine whether any remedial action or recommendations are warranted,” Nkonde said.

He added that failure by the mayor to appear could result in the commission laying criminal charges against him.

EFF North West spokesperson Fanon Moema said the party would also consider opening a contempt case should the mayor not account before the commission. He said efforts to engage the municipality through the public accounts committee had not yielded results.

“We have been engaging the municipality from time to time, but we have not received a proper report. There has been no accountability,” Moema said.

According to Moema, the free paraffin programme was introduced in June 2024 to assist indigent households in areas without electricity, including informal settlements and farms. He said an indigent register was compiled to determine qualifying beneficiaries.

Sowetan requested comment from the municipality, but no response had been received at the time of publication.