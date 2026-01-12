Matric class of 2025 sets new record pass rate of 88%

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KZN achieves highest marks as minister says education system has become more stable

The matric class of 2025 achieved the highest pass rate in history, securing 88% compared to 2024’s 87.26%.

Announcing the results, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said: “The NSC pass rate is 88% — an increase of around 0.7% from 2024. 88% is the highest pass rate in our country’s history.”

Gwarube said the results tell a clear story that the basic education system has become more stable.

“Participation is improving. Inclusion is expanding. Integrity is holding firm.

“But the results also confirm the central truth of our reform agenda: without strong foundations in the early years, inequity will always return later.”

Ayanda Sish Wigzell from Equal Education said they welcome the matric results as they show resilience.

However, more still needs to be done, she said.

“We are also noting that the results that we are seeing are of learners who are resilient, they are still dealing with a system that is dealing with lack of infrastructure, that is still dealing with pit toilets, that is still dealing with transport issues that is dealing with a lack of teachers as the number of learners continue to grow yet the number of teachers are not growing.

“So we congratulate the class of 2025 but also noting that there is more that needs to be done by basic education to ensure that no learner is left behind,” she said

The breakdown in terms of provincial performance from the ninth place to number one is as follows:

Eastern Cape: 84.17%

Limpopo: 86.15%

Mpumalanga: 86.55%

Northern Cape: 87.79%

Western Cape: 88.22%

North West: 88.49%

Gauteng: 89.06%

Free State: 89.33

KwaZulu-Natal: 90.6%