Ngcukayitobi challenges Mabuyane for ANC Eastern Cape chair

In what is expected to be a bruising political contest in the Eastern Cape, the ANC’s provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, has seemingly emerged as a front-runner to become the party’s provincial chairperson.

Ngcukayitobi is expected to go head-to-head with political heavyweight and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who is believed to be eyeing a third term.

However, Ngcukayitobi’s supporters told Sowetan that they don’t want Mabuyane to stand for a third term.

The much-anticipated Eastern Cape ANC elective conference is billed for March 27-30.

Sowetan understands that Ngcukayitobi has made inroads in garnering support in Mabuyane’s home region of Chris Hani, which is likely to strengthen his campaign.

“We are very clear that we need fresh ideas and a new direction for the province, and to us comrade Lulama represents that,” Sphiwo Vusani, a branch secretary in the Dr AB Xuma subregion, told Sowetan.

“Apart from that, we won’t allow a situation of a third term. About 56 branches so far have pronounced on comrade Lulama’s name. Out of eight regions, seven have endorsed his name.”

The Dr AB Xuma subregion falls under the ANC’s Chris Hani region, which has 110 branches and is the province’s third biggest region after the Amathole region with 127 branches. The OR Tambo region, where Ngcukayitobi honed his political career, is the biggest, with 146 branches.

Another regional leader, Lulama Phuzi of the Ngqushwa subregion in the ANC’s Amathole region, said Ngcukayitobi has proven himself during his tenure as secretary-general.

“As the SG, he presided over many regions which were riddled with factionalism and he was able to bring stability,” Phuzi said.

”It is also the view of branches that we cannot allow an individual to lead the province for three terms. As a disciplinarian, we believe cadre Ngcukayitobi can revive the ANC in the province.”

While six Eastern Cape regions have already convened their elective conferences, the Amathole and Sara Baartman regions are expected to hold theirs at the beginning of March.

Within ANC circles, Ngcukayitobi is regarded as a unifier and an advocate for the party’s renewal. He has also been among the key voices in the party pushing for the cushioning of the poor through the introduction of a basic income grant.

However, Luthando Feni, a strong Mabuyane supporter, said that the majority of branches, especially in the Chris Hani region, have endorsed the premier’s candidature.

“It’s not us who are pushing for comrade Oscar to return to office,” Feni said.

“The branches are speaking for themselves that he must be re-elected. And it won’t be the first time in the ANC for someone to stand for a third term. This was the case in Limpopo when comrade Stanley Mathabatha contested the chairmanship for a third time.”

Asked what Mabuyane still had to offer in a province he has been at the helm of for years and which is plagued by a lack of service delivery and a high unemployment rate, Feni said: “Since comrade Oscar took over, we have seen significant changes where he introduced various catalyst projects meant to drive jobs and investment. The Eastern Cape is no longer the same; we are improving drastically.

“It was under him that we saw the rollout of digital infrastructure enabling broadband connectivity for business and government services. This included energy and water infrastructure investments that support industry and tourism. Currently, the Mthatha airport is being upgraded to support freight and passenger mobility. These are things achieved under his leadership.”