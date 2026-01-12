Reddam House’s Rethabile Mashego triumphs with eight distinctions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For Reddam House Waterfall matriculant Rethabile Mashego, who bagged an impressive eight distinctions, the Class of 2025 results are more than just numbers on a statement; they are a testament to growth, faith, humility and a deeply rooted desire to serve others.

Rethabile’s academic achievement crowns a year she describes as both the “easiest” and the most challenging of her schooling career. Like many top achievers, she entered matric with confidence after years of consistent excellence. But matric, she soon discovered, was a different ball game altogether.

“I really thought matric would be like the other years,” she reflects. “I’d always been strong academically, so I assumed I could just push through the same way. But I dropped marks early on, and that was a shock.”

The biggest surprise came in mathematics, a subject that had always been one of her strongest. Her first test result was unsettling, yielding a C instead of her usual top marks. What followed was not defeat, but a turning point.

“I had to finally accept that it’s OK to ask for help.

“If I’m being honest, I think I was a bit too proud. I was used to being a top achiever, so I thought, ‘I’ve done this before, I’ll be fine.’ But that first maths paper humbled me,” she said.

Swallowing her pride proved to be one of the most important lessons of her matric year. Rethabile sought additional support through Bright Sparks Tutors and committed to weekly sessions with her maths teacher.

The consistency, discipline and willingness to learn transformed her performance and her mindset.

By the end of the year, the subject that once rattled her confidence became a triumph. She achieved 91% in her final mathematics exam, far exceeding her own expectations.

Physical sciences presented its own ups and downs, particularly chemistry, which left her anxious after writing. Yet once again, perseverance paid off, ending with an A symbolising resilience rather than perfection.

Rethabile credits her success to both hard work and faith.

“The results I got are a testament to God’s work, and my hard work — His work through me,” she says. “I’m incredibly grateful.”

Beyond academic excellence, what truly sets Rethabile apart is the heart behind her ambitions.

Her dream is to study medicine, with Stellenbosch University being her first choice. While she awaits final offers, her motivation is already rooted in childhood experiences that shaped her sense of purpose.

“When I was very young, my grandfather became seriously ill,” she recalls. “We were constantly in and out of hospitals. I watched healthcare workers care for him with such dedication. Because of them, he’s still here today celebrating my results with me.”

That early exposure planted a seed that never left her.

“I knew from about the age of five that I wanted to help people,” she says. “Medicine felt like a calling.”

Her passion for service has consistently found expression in her school life. Rethabile served as president of her school’s community service board, becoming its first president and continuing for a second term. Giving back, she believes, is not optional, it’s essential.

“I don’t believe we’re on this earth just to live for ourselves,” she says. “We’re here to live for others too.”

As she prepares for university life, Rethabile looks forward not only to the demanding journey of medical studies, but to human connection, meeting people from different backgrounds, learning their stories, and growing through shared experiences.