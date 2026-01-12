Rising education costs put strain on families

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nonkumbulo Mbuli prepares her Grade 3 Nsika Mbuli for the start of the school year this week.

The rising costs of education is putting strain on families who complain that sending children to school is becoming unaffordable.

Even in no-fee public schools, families are forced to dig deep into their pockets, spending money they don’t have, as the cost of uniforms, stationery and basic necessities continue to rise.

Simphiwe Mahlinza, a 27-year-old unemployed single mother of two, is facing the reality head-on.

Her five-year-old daughter is starting grade R on Wednesday after being at a daycare the previous year and preparing her for school has already cost more than R2,000.

The expenses include stationery, toiletries and a full school uniform. Mahlinza relies solely on a child support grant to care for her children.

“I had to start from scratch: school shoes, trousers, skirts, shirts, jerseys, tunics and stationery. Also not forgetting the sports day uniform, which is a gold t-shirt, white sneakers and navy-blue shorts.

“The school wants wipes, petroleum jelly, a tissue box and toilet rolls; all of that cost me about R2,500. It’s expensive,” she said.

The financial pressure is compounded by the fact that her seven-year-old will be starting grade 1 this year, requiring a separate set of uniforms and stationery, pushing her total expenses to more than R3,500.

“With a monthly grant of just R500 per child, meeting these costs is nearly impossible.”

The struggle is not limited to households dependent on social grants. Parents with children in fee-paying schools also say they are barely managing to keep up with school fees, stationery and uniforms while still trying to meet basic household needs.

Sowetan spoke to parents with children in fee-paying schools, all of whom shared a common concern: there is no balance between household expenses, school-related costs and their monthly income.

Lungile Mthethwa, a mother of three, says her family is “living by grace”, as her salary alone is no longer enough to sustain both household and school-related expenses.

She explains that this was one of the main reasons she decided to stop using scholar transport for her children. Two years ago, her daughter was using school transport from Soweto to Ridgeway at a cost of R1,300 per month.

“My 13-year-old is starting grade 8 at a new school, and his sister is going into grade 11 at the same school,” she explained.

“Transport was R1,300 per child per month. That would be R2,600 every month, excluding school fees. I decided to drop them off in the morning and fetch them after work.”

Despite these cost-cutting measures, Mthethwa says education remains financially draining.

“On stationery alone, I spent about R3,000, and on uniforms I spent around R2,500,” she said.

Mthethwa said she is saving money compared to her son’s primary school years, where separate summer and winter uniforms were compulsory and had to be bought directly from the school.

Unlike Mthethwa, Nonkumbulo Mbuli has no choice but to rely on scholar transport for her grade 3 son, who attends a school in town. Transport alone costs her R1,100 per month.

“To be honest, my salary, school fees and stationery demands are not balancing at all,” said Mbuli.

“I’m just getting by. I’m doing this because I want my child to have a better education than the one I had.”

This year alone, the school requested items such as 12 toilet rolls and four bottles of correction fluid, with more expected during exam season.

She has also been required to buy four textbooks costing around R300 each but has only managed to purchase two so far.

“I still have to make lunchboxes and snacks at school cost more. February is sports month, so I still need to budget for sports shoes, shorts and a house-colour T-shirt,” she adds.

Mbuli estimates she has already spent close to R2,000 on stationery and uniforms, with more expenses still outstanding.

Parents disillusioned

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta says a growing number of parents are becoming disillusioned by continuous school fee increases, particularly in private and independent schools.

He says many schools increase their fees at rates higher than inflation, while parents’ salary increases remain minimal or stagnant.

“When parents receive salary increments, the percentage is often far lower than the increases imposed by schools. Over time, this makes education unaffordable,” Makaneta says.

As a result, he notes that some parents have already withdrawn their children from independent schools and enrolled them in public schools, where fees are generally more affordable. However, he cautions that many public schools, particularly quintile four and five schools, are still fee-paying.

“While their fees are more reasonable than private schools, they still place pressure on parents,” he adds.

He argues that stationery lists in public schools are often excessive and not all items are essential for learning and teaching.

“Parents end up not buying everything on the list because they simply cannot cope. Schools need to work with parents and limit requirements to what is genuinely necessary for education,” Makaneta explains.

He further points out that parents are not legally obligated to provide cleaning materials such as detergents and soap.

“Section 29 of the constitution guarantees the right to education. It does not require parents to supply cleaning equipment for schools,” he says.

