The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has confirmed a landmark eviction order in a contentious property dispute arising from protracted divorce proceedings, addressing enforceable rights against third parties in cases of divorce.
The case involved the rights of a divorcing couple and those of the buyers of the property in a situation where the house became central in protracted divorce proceedings that went on for more than 15 years.
The dispute pertained to a family home that was sold by Mr M (who cannot be identified because of South African divorce laws) to Cara Masureik and Joost van Lier. The sale came as Mr M and his wife Mrs M were involved in a bitterly contested dispute over who could live in the house.
Click here to read the full story:
https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2026-01-12-sca-upholds-eviction-order-in-matrimonial-property-dispute/
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.