Soweto’s Siza Gule earns coveted Harvard spot with 9 distinctions

Siza Gule, 18, from Soweto, will be flying to the US later this year to study law and politics at Harvard University after bagging nine distinctions and achieving a 94% aggregate in his matric results.

The teenager, who studied at St John’s College in Johannesburg, secured a scholarship and acceptance at one of the world’s most prestigious universities and can’t wait to spread his wings.

“I feel proud, relieved and grateful. [Earlier, after learning that he had been accepted at Harvard] it brought me to tears because it is a landmark in my life, and I am very grateful for all the support I got,” he said.

Gule earned distinctions in English, isiZulu, life orientation, mathematics, dramatic arts (100%), French and physical sciences, as well as in further studies in extended mathematics and further studies in English.

Had it not been for the support of my family and school. I don’t think I would have managed. — Siza Gule

However, the road to where he is today was interrupted earlier in the year when he was booked off from school for two weeks after he experienced headaches and anxiety.

“I had diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms, and the doctor suggested that I stay at home for some time.

“Had it not been for the support of my family and school. I don’t think I would have managed [to get back on track with my studies],” Gule said.

Another top achiever from St John’s, 19-year-old Ruhan Gosai, who also obtained a 94% aggregate with 10 distinctions, told Sowetan that sacrificing a social life was among the reasons he was able to obtain the results that he did.

“It was more about managing my time,” he said. “I started from grade 11 to prioritise my work.”

Gosai emphasised the importance of receiving feedback from teachers after every test.

“Then support helped, and they were able to advise me on how I could do better,” Gosai said.

He advised those starting grade 12 this year to prepare early, manage their time and consistently be on top of their work.

Gosai plans to study chemical engineering at Wits University.

Meanwhile, Dainfern College’s former headgirl, Mandisa Phakane, secured six distinctions and said she was shocked that she managed to get distinctions in accounting and physical science.

She struggled to get distinctions in those two subjects since grade 10.

“I had kind of given up because I was really struggling,” the 18-year-old said.

“[Last year] I took it upon myself to pray about it and study hard because, honestly, you can’t do it without studying.”

Phakane told Sowetan that the biggest challenge she encountered during her matric year was balancing her academic work with being a good leader to the students.

Phakane has applied to study actuarial science at the University of the Western Cape.