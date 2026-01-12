Teen with albinism triumphs in national matric English rankings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ngozika Nnadi, 18, from Saheti School in Johannesburg, achieved four distinctions in the matric exams, but her highest accolade was being ranked in the top 1% nationally for further studies in English, as this subject relies fully on reading.

The reason this is such a triumph for Ngozika is that she has albinism, and reading as well as accessing notes became a challenge for her as the condition affects people’s eyesight.

“Because I have albinism, it was pretty hard for me to read certain small texts or to see certain colours or see the board properly,” she said. “So, my school made an accommodation for me to sit in the front of classes.”

Ngozika said she was happy and proud of her hard work.

“I didn’t sleep last night [Sunday] because of anxiety, but seeing my results now, I am so happy, and I can’t believe I did so well,” she said.

Ngozika attributes her achievement to allowing herself to be vulnerable enough to ask for help from her peers and educators, saying: “One way that I managed to achieve the goals that I set was because I asked for help.”

“Sometimes teachers would print out large worksheets for me. Students were very accommodating because they always made sure that there was a seat for me in the front of class. If a teacher forgot to print something for me, they’d mention it, even if I was just a bit shy,” she said.

Ngozika’s matric year is a powerful story of determination, consistency, and resilience.

From the outset, she entered grade 12 with a clear goal to rank among the top achievers nationally in English and backed that ambition with discipline and unwavering focus.

“The key to matric is to forget the doubts and worries and focus on the positives,” she says. “Teachers and school staff are always there to support you, and that’s how I succeeded.”

Goal-setting became the foundation of her academic approach. She recalls clearly stating her intention to achieve a full-house distinction during her first English lesson of the year.

One way that I managed to achieve the goals that I set was because I asked for help.” — Ngozika Nnadi

“I came into matric by setting goals. I remember the first lesson I had with my English teacher, and she asked me what my goal was for the year. And I told her I want to get full-house distinctions.

Looking ahead, Ngozika had plans to study medicine at either the University of Cape Town or Wits.

However, due to not doing well in maths, she is now looking to study either law or teaching.

“I don’t think I will continue with medicine, as I did not do as well as I anticipated in maths. So, I’m thinking of my second options, which are law and teaching, but I’m really happy,” she said.

Her desire to study medicine stems from a lifelong passion to help others and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

To the Class of 2026, her advice is: “Always ask for help, because there will always be someone to support you whenever you feel stressed.”