Uncle shoots and kills nephew after allegedly mistaking him for intruder

A Free State man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his 22-year-old nephew by accident, thinking he was an intruder.

The deceased succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

According to police spokesperson Sgt Palesa Thabana, it was alleged by the uncle that he thought there was an intruder in the kitchen at his Thabong home. He then fired a shot, wounding his nephew.

“Upon arrival police were pointed out to the body of a 22-year-old male. The deceased had a gunshot wound on his chest. He succumbed to his injury after being brought to the hospital by his family and was declared dead in hospital.

“The firearm, firearm licence and seven live rounds were confiscated for further investigations,” said Thabana.

The 49-year-old man was expected to appear before the Welkom magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face a charge of murder.