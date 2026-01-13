18-year-old Bongwe plans to tutor before Harvard journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Kempton Park teenager whose father studied in the US says he was motivated by him to also set his eyes on America for his tertiary education and has been accepted at Harvard where he will be studying economics.

Menzi Bongwe, who studied at St John’s College in Johannesburg, bagged a 91.8% aggregate as well as nine distinctions for his 2025 matric results and will be off to the US in August.

He obtained distinctions in English home language, IsiZulu first additional language, life orientation, mathematics, dramatic arts, history and physical sciences, as well as further studies in extended mathematics and further studies in English.

He told Sowetan that while waiting for his trip, he would approach the department to volunteer to assist current matriculants as a way of giving back by tutoring before jetting off to the Ivy League institution in August to immerse himself in economics.

“To be honest, economics is motivated by my strength in terms of numbers and English. I am able to combine them, and also I am interested in trying to find economic policies that can further develop the country,” he said.

“While waiting I am hoping to stay active, you know, keep exercising and also try to help those I know with tutoring, and that would be a good way to give back and just to keep myself busy because I don’t have much to do,” he said.

Bongwe said he chose Harvard because of inspiration he drew from his father, who was the first in the family to study abroad and studied industrial psychology at Springfield at Boston College.

Bongwe said he managed to obtain good results because he was determined and was able to balance his work and social life.

“The year was a busy year, so for me it was balancing my time, planning ahead and being intentional in terms of my work,” he said.

Reacting to his marks Bongwe said: “It was nerve-wracking; I remember sitting, waiting for them.

“It was like I had butterflies in my stomach; I didn’t even know what to expect, and once I received them, there was a huge sigh of relief.

“I was able to take a breath and realise that all my hard work paid off,” he said.

Advising the current matriculants, Bongwe said everything they desire they can reach, as long as they put their mind to it and take every opportunity that arises.

Sowetan