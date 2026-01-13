Five distinctions set Sinesipho on the road to accounting success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With a bachelor’s pass and five distinctions, Sinesipho Ndlovu of Emshukantambo Secondary School in Soweto is set to fulfil her father’s long-held dream of becoming a chartered accountant, a path he could only imagine due to the financial constraints he faced.

Now, Sinesipho hopes to carry his dreams forward through her journey to university.

Sinesipho achieved distinctions in English, isiZulu, life orientation, economics, and business studies, surpassing her personal goal of achieving four distinctions.

“I was aiming for four distinctions, and then I got five. I was excited, anxious, and overwhelmed all at once. It felt surreal,” she said.

Her matric year was not without hardship. Just a day before her mathematics paper 2, her grandfather died — a blow that almost shook her focus.

“It was very sudden. I couldn’t believe it. I had to sit for my exam while dealing with grief. Some days it felt impossible, but I reminded myself I had to push through,” Sinesipho recalled.

There are no shortcuts. Work hard, trust in God, and stay committed.”

Financial challenges at home added to the pressure. Her mother had recently bought a new home and was paying two bonds at the same time, often leaving little for transport and other daily necessities.

“Some mornings I had no money for school transport, but my mother and I always found a way. Her sacrifices motivated me to work harder. I couldn’t let her efforts go to waste,” Sinesipho said.

Despite these challenges, she stayed disciplined and committed. Among her proudest moments were walking onto the stage to receive awards and attending the final matric camp, where she bonded with peers and reflected on the year’s challenges.

“Nothing made me feel prouder than seeing my name on the awards list. It was the validation of all the hard work, the late nights, and the sacrifices we made as a family,” she said.

WATCH | Sinesipho Ndlovu from Emshukantambo Secondary School obtained a bachelor's pass and five distinctions.



Video: @Nandile_Ntini pic.twitter.com/em4HrDlZZ5 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 13, 2026

Looking ahead, Sinesipho plans to study accounting at Wits University, with the ultimate goal of becoming a chartered accountant, turning her father’s dream into reality while pursuing her own passion.

“I started this journey for him, but now it’s my passion. Accounting challenges me and excites me. I can’t wait to study it further and make a difference,” she said.

Sinesipho’s advice to learners following in her footsteps is simple but heartfelt: “There are no shortcuts. Work hard, trust in God, and stay committed. Challenges will come, but they can become your motivation if you keep going. Whatever your situation at home, let it drive you to reach your goals.”

Sowetan