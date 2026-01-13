From bottom to breakthrough: Mamello Comprehensive boosts matric pass rate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Once ranked among the worst-performing schools in Gauteng, Mamello Comprehensive School in Tsakane has recorded a significant turnaround in its matric results, improving its pass rate from 64.66% in 2024 to 77.6% in 2025.

The improvement has been attributed to intensive academic interventions that include after-school classes, weekend lessons, and a winter camp, according to members of the school community.

“This was the first time the school introduced after-school learning, weekend lessons, and a winter camp,” said a source who asked not to be named. “There was a dedicated and winning team of educators who sacrificed their afternoons and weekends to support learners, alongside parents who ensured their children attended these extra classes.

“These efforts have paid off, and we are extremely happy with the improved pass rate.”

We had to attend classes every day to improve our marks, while still managing household responsibilities like laundry — Busisiwe Masango

The source added that one of the Ekurhuleni school’s biggest concerns was the more than 90 progressed learners — pupils who did not meet the required pass marks to advance to grade 12 and would ordinarily have repeated grade 11 — but who sat for the matric exams.

“It was stressful because these learners needed additional support. Despite the pressure, they have performed fairly well,” the source said.

Busisiwe Masango, 18, described the 2025 matric year at the school as intense and demanding, saying pupils were under constant pressure to outperform the previous matric class.

“We were almost living at school and for school. We had to attend classes every day to improve our marks, while still managing household responsibilities like laundry,” Masango told Sowetan.

“The school tried to ease the pressure by motivating us — during breaks, they even organised small parties to keep our spirits up.”

Masango said the effort was worth it, as she achieved a bachelor’s pass.

“Today I feel good because they pushed us for the right reasons,” she said.

“As the last-born in my family, I am the second one to pass matric after one of my siblings dropped out. My family is very proud of me.”