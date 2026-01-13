Matric results: How KZN became number 1

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he wanted to encourage schools to start working early to prepare the matric class of 2026 for the year-end exams.

KwaZulu-Natal was on Tuesday announced as the top performing province with a 90,6% matric pass rate — up from 89,5% in 2024.

“I appreciate the good work done by our educators, our learners, and our parents,” education MEC Sipho Hlomuka told Sowetan. “We are very proud of them because of the good work that they have been doing. We also appreciate the work that has been done by the unions and other stakeholders.

“We try to stay above despite the limited resources. We prioritised the future of our learners. Let’s not just put money on things that are not important.”

“[These matric results] are an outcome of a proper foundation. That means the educators at the primary level have done very well to prepare our learners so that when they get to high school, they are ready for the higher grades.”