Mpumalanga warns against crossing unsafe bridges amid downpours

Elderly residents of Ntwane in Mpumalanga get to work building a bridge over a small stream that floods in the rainy season, preventing them from crossing. This scenario plays out for thousands of SA schoolchildren.

The Mpumalanga department of education has cautioned parents and pupils against crossing unsafe bridges due to expected heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

This comes after the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level nine warning associated with disruptive rainfall in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane urged parents, pupils, teachers and community members to prioritise safety at all times.

“As our children return to school, we appeal to families not to cross dangerous rivers, flooded bridges and unsafe roads under any circumstances.

“Let us guide our children and protect them, and ensure every pupil arrives at school and back home safely every day,” he said.

Senior weather forecaster Samkelisiwe Twala told Sowetan the level nine warning is for the eastern and central parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“When we look at Gauteng and other provinces today and tomorrow [Wednesday] we do not have any warnings, only a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers over the region.

“Over the interior, we have a level one warning for severe thunderstorms for North West, western parts of the Free State and northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape.”

