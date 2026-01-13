Record matric pass rate masks decline in maths uptake and performance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has candidly acknowledged the deep challenges facing South Africa’s school system, saying it is still failing to produce enough pupils with critical maths skills.

On Monday night she announced the results of the national senior certificate (NSC) exams, which recorded a historic 88% pass rate — the highest since the advent of democracy in 1994.

“Just 162,947 students achieved 30% or higher for maths, a sharp decline on the 173,774 who attained this threshold in 2024.”

However, just 34% of the 927,000 matric candidates took maths, compared with 38% in 2024, and only 64% of these students passed, compared with 69% the year before.