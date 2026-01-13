Social grants decline amid education department concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of basic education has expressed concern over the declining number of pupils benefiting from social grants while battling with demanding higher school grades.

According to director-general Mweli Mathanzima, this leaves pupils vulnerable at one of the most important times of the school year.

He said the number of learners who still benefit from grants has decreased by 13,058, while those no longer receiving government assistance have increased by 44,741.

Speaking at the matric results technical briefing on Monday, Mathanzima described this as “sour news” for the department.

“This is sad. We discussed this with the president. We said, president, it can’t be right. The grant is not available at the time when these learners need it most, in their grade 12 year, in their final year of schooling. The president said to put a proposal together with social development and come to the cabinet,” said Mathanzima.

He said this would come out well as an incentive to keep learners in school.

“For as long as you are at school, you can receive the grant,” he said.

In her remarks during the announcement of the 2025 matric results education minister Siviwe Gwarube said social protection and education outcomes are interlinked.

“So we will be engaging with the department of social development to find more sustainable ways of ensuring that we protect grade 12 learners who are still actively in school to be able to access the social grants so that their academic performance doesn’t drop.

The department also noted that most learners drop out between grades 10 and 12. But despite this, learners coming from no-fee paying schools achieved 66% of the bachelor pass in the matric class of 2025.

“This proves that poverty is not a destination if you are poor,” remarked the minister last night.

Mathanzima conceded that keeping most children on grants could have financial implications, as additional funding would be required for grants.

“It might mean we dig deeper into the coffers of the country. But if it’s about our children, our future, then let’s all sacrifice and make sure that our children are cushioned and can do well in grade 12,” he said.

