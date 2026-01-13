Vhembe, Mopani schools inaccessible due to severe flooding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SA Weather Service issued a level nine warning for Mpumalanga and Limpopo because of disruptive rainfall earlier this week.

The Limpopo education department says schools in Vhembe and Mopani will not reopen on Wednesday due to floods from heavy rainfall.

Department spokesperson Isaac Mahlangu said most of the schools in the two districts are inaccessible due to floods.

“The department wishes to inform parents, guardians and teachers in the two affected districts to take caution and not reopen schools tomorrow.

“This is to ensure the safety of learners and educators within the affected areas,” he said, adding that the recent floods have disrupted the delivery of food and will also affect scholar transport for learners who reside far from schools.

Mahlangu said the department will monitor the affected areas with the assistance of municipal disaster teams, give updates on a daily basis and ”advise when it is suitable for schooling to resume in the affected areas”.

The SA Weather Service issued a level nine warning for Mpumalanga and Limpopo because of disruptive rainfall earlier this week. A low-pressure system in Mozambique is moving over the northeastern provinces of SA.

The cooperative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) in the province has warned motorists to avoid using Parliament Road via Maeteko to Giyani police station due to flooding.

“An alternative route is available via the old Parliament Road,” said Tsakane Baloyi, Cogta’s spokesperson in the province. “The community is informed that municipal offices remain closed due to flooded roads, rendering it unsafe for employees to travel to workstations.”

Tzaneen municipality spokesperson Neville Ntsako Ndlala said the municipality has activated its response team to any crises that might arise due to the heavy rain.