Zikhethele Secondary records a drop in pass rate to 60.7%

Former grade 12 pupils of Zikhethele Secondary School in Devon, Ekurhuleni, believe that personal struggles, such as mental health issues and the pressure to perform well, are reasons the school’s matric pass rate dropped from 68.82% in 2024 to 60.7% last year.

These results make it the school’s poorest performance since 2016.

In addition to the pupils’ personal battles, the school has been having infrastructure problems.

In October, the DA raised alarm over what it described as ongoing government neglect of the school’s ageing infrastructure.

“In my matric year, I did have some anxiety episodes, sleepless nights, and deleted all social media so I could excel.” — — Thembalethu Zwane

MMC Mokete Motsamai said at the time that an oversight visit by the DA found failing roads, severe flooding, and unusable classrooms due to the absence of a stormwater drainage system.

“Residents said the problems have persisted since 2019, disrupting learning and demoralising pupils. This neglect sends a clear message to these children that they are not valued and have been forgotten by the ANC,” Motsamai said at the time.

A disappointed Thembalethu Zwane, 18, told Sowetan that she had hoped for better marks. She said that although she obtained a bachelor’s pass, she is not happy, as she believes she could have done much better.

“In my matric year, I did have some anxiety episodes, sleepless nights, and deleted all social media so I could excel.

“When I looked at the newspaper, it wasn’t what I expected and what I worked for, but I’m grateful for the bachelor’s pass. But what if it’s weak and doesn’t really guarantee a tertiary acceptance?” she asked.

Langa twins, 17, are excited after receiving their matric results at Zikhethele Secondary School in Devon, Ekurhuleni. Sharon obtained a diploma pass, while Shelly achieved a bachelor's pass.

Zwane said she intends to study medicine or anything related to the medical field.

Prince Vilakazi, however, was happy with his bachelor’s pass.

The 19-year-old is one of the 168 pupils at the school who sat for the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations. A bachelor’s pass for him means the opening of many doors and setting an example for his younger siblings.

“My first challenge was constant talk from outside people saying preliminary exams were hard and would almost tell what you get in your finals, which caused anxiety throughout the year,” Vilakazi said. “So, I had to work hard, and it has paid off. I am the first among my siblings to pass matric. I am setting a good example. I am so happy and emotional, even though I am not sure what I want to do as a career.”

