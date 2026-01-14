Community celebrates after nine-year wait for new high school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The community of Rust-Ter-Vaal in Vereeniging has celebrated the opening of a new high school in the area, saying this has put to rest nine years of waiting.

Construction of Rust-Ter-Vaal Secondary School started in 2017 but has been plagued by delays; it was finally completed only towards the end of 2025.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, MEC of education Matome Chiloane and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo were in the area on Wednesday for the opening as part of their back-to-school campaign.

Excited parents said the new high school was long overdue.

Parent Bettie Sandamela, 59, said there was a lot of frustration leading to this moment.

“There was a long delay, and at some point we thought the entire project was abandoned because there was no progress or communication from the department, and then all of a sudden everything just started booming,” she said.

Sandamela said it took nine years to complete the school.

“We are so excited and this is long overdue because everything started being built in 2017, and it stood for four years with nothing happening.... In 2024 they started again with rebuilding and reconstructing the school. I am very excited,” she said.

Another parent, Hannikie Duiker, 62, said it was the first time the community had a high school of their own.

“This is our first new high school, we had another one in the next community over, but the kids would either have to travel by bus or [walk].

“This is one we’ve been waiting for,” she said.

Duiker said the community contributed and assisted in completing the school.

“We had people who volunteered to be painters and others who actually took money out of their pocket to assist and get to where we are now. We put out sweat and tears for our kids because they deserved it. There were many problems with contractors and budgets, but I am so happy right now and very thankful to God,” she said.

A sibling to students attending the school, Kevin Basterman, 21, said he is happy his young siblings get to experience this even though he did not.

“They kept telling us that [we] would be the first matric class to graduate from the new school.

“Each year passed, and you start to not believe them at all and think they’re lying, but I am happy that my siblings get to experience this,” he said.

