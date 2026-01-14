Daniel Teen beats physical strain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For Daniel Mandlate, 18, success in matric started long before the first school bell rang.

Every morning, he woke up at 4.30am to help his mother prepare dough for fat cakes at her small fast-food business.

“It was exhausting. I had to knead the dough, help open the shop, and still make it to school on time. Some days I was so tired I thought I wouldn’t manage, but I couldn’t give up,” Daniel said.

He was speaking to Sowetan at Emshukantambo Secondary School in Soweto, where he had gone to fetch his statement of results yesterday.

He earned a bachelor pass with three distinctions, proving that perseverance can triumph over adversity.

“Helping my mother taught me discipline. It motivated me to work hard because I didn’t want my future to be limited by our struggles. My goal is to build my mother a house and remove her from poverty,” he said.

Daniel Mandlate, one of Emshukantambo’s top achievers. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Daniel’s proud mother, Lora Mandlate, said: “I feel very happy about his great, hard work. I also thank God for everything because he gave me children who are hands-on in my business. Daniel never complained about the early mornings helping me with the business.

“Going to the university will be a life-changing experience for us.”

Daniel’s proudest moments included walking onto the stage to receive his awards and the final matric camp, which allowed him to connect with peers and reflect on the challenges he had overcome.

“Being recognised for my hard work in front of my friends and teachers was unforgettable. It showed me that every early morning and every sacrifice was worth it,” he said.

Looking ahead, Daniel plans to study BCom Accounting at the University of Johannesburg. He is driven by a natural love for numbers and a desire to create better opportunities for his life.

“I love working with numbers. Accounting makes sense to me; it’s structured, precise, and challenging. I want to build a career that gives me stability and helps my family.”

He also offered advice for learners in similar circumstances.

“Understand your home situation and use it as motivation. Don’t depend on others. Face your goals and push through, even when it’s difficult.”

Emshukantambo, in Pimville, got an 88.83% pass, slightly higher than the record-breaking national mark. Daniel is among its 91 matriculants who earned bachelor’s degrees, while 58 got a diploma and 34 a certificate pass mark.