Young creatives tell the story of Johannesburg through film

The 20 participants in the Henry Nxumalo Foundation’s Joburg Speaks programme celebrate the successful completion of their debut video journalism projects.

By Yvonne Grimbeek

What happens when you give young video journalists freedom to go out into the streets of Johannesburg with the brief: tell the story of this city in a two-minute film?

You get Joburg Speaks, a youth-led newsroom working in the Our City News newsroom.

These young creatives, from all over the city, looked at the place they call home through their own lived experiences and crafted authentic stories from Johannesburg’s streets.

They ranged from issues around cable theft to car guards, and their daily struggle, to the toxic air we breathe.

The 20 video journalists, with support from the Henry Nxumalo Foundation and guidance from the journalists at Our City News, are co-ordinated and led by award-winning filmmaker Kofi Zwana.

“When you unleash a team of young video journalists onto the streets of Joburg, you get an incredible array of perspectives that only they could bring.

“It has been incredible guiding these passionate young people from such diverse backgrounds, helping them find their stories and giving them the tools to craft work that really touches people. Watching them capture their own slices of Johannesburg in its struggles and successes has been a powerful reminder of how vital their voices are in weaving the tapestry of our city,” Zwana says.

Joburg Speaks is more than just a video exercise; it trains and empowers young people to tell real stories that amplify local voices often overlooked, ensuring the city’s challenges and triumphs are captured truthfully.

Here is a small selection of the work they have done:

Clearing the smog: How tech is fighting Joburg’s toxic air pollution by Ntando Mabuya

Johannesburg’s air pollution poses serious health risks across the city. New technologies are being used to monitor and track pollution, offering hope for cleaner air and better public awareness.

Rebuilding Yeoville Market: Hope, progress, and growing tensions by Ayanda Emily Mwale

Three years after a devastating fire, Yeoville Market is slowly reopening and returning to life. While vendors regain their spaces, new conflicts are emerging as the community navigates repairs, ownership, and progress.

Unseen and unprotected: Life as an undocumented teen mom by Cwenga Kotu-Rammopo

Undocumented teen mothers struggle to access essential healthcare and raise their children with little support. Their daily lives are shaped by systemic barriers and the constant challenge of providing for their families.

Will the youth show up? Joburg’s voting dilemma by Tshepo Dlamini

Many young people in Johannesburg feel disconnected from the political process ahead of the 2026 local elections. This story explores why youth voter apathy exists and what it means for democracy in the city.

Nowhere to play: Alex’s battle for safe youth spaces by Alex Noge

Alexandra lacks safe recreational spaces for children and young people, leaving many exposed to danger. Without these areas, youth are more likely to end up in unsafe environments or develop harmful habits.

