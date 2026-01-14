Gauteng police arrest five in kidnapping and murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng police have arrested five suspects accused of hijacking, kidnapping and murder after the decomposed bodies of women, who were reported missing on December 31, were found at a plot in Poortjie near Orange Farm last week.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the victims were reported missing on December 31 2025. The charge was changed to hijacking and kidnapping after a ransom demand was made to one of the victims’ mother.

“Resources were mobilised to trace and rescue the victims and on January 8, their partially decomposed bodies were discovered in the veld at Poortjie,” she said.

She added that investigators traced and arrested the five suspects and recovered an unlicensed firearm on Tuesday with the help of intelligence information.

Nevhuhulwi said four of the suspects were arrested in Evaton, while the fifth was arrested in Germiston.

“A preliminary investigation led the team to Brits, where they discovered the victims’ vehicle abandoned at a car wash.

“The vehicle was fixed with false number plates but had the correct disc. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether it was used in the commission of crime,” she added.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Vereeniging magistrate’s court on Thursday.

