Interpol joins hunt for father, daughter taken to DRC

Gauteng police say they are working with Interpol to track down a Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) man who is believed to have left SA with his five-year-old daughter without documents or the consent of the child’s mother.

Noluthando Mkhaliphi told Sowetan at the weekend she was left in shock and disbelief after Yannick Lukusa Ilunga informed her on January 5 that he and Yowa Wamuhle Mkhaliphi, 5, were in the DRC.

He is alleged to have skipped the country while the child had visited him for the holidays as per agreement with the mother.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of kidnapping has been opened against Ilunga.

“Police are in liaison with Interpol for further investigations and to trace both the father and daughter. The complainant is also kept abreast of any developments,” she said.

Mkhalipi also confirmed to Sowetan that she had been contacted by officials from Interpol who took down her statement.

She told Sowetan she was worried, as the last time she spoke to her daughter was on Saturday.

Mkhaliphi said that when she tries to call Ilunga so that she can talk to Wamuhle, Ilunga tells her that they are not together at that moment and that once they are together, he will call back.

Wamuhle was expected to start grade R on Wednesday at a new school in Kempton Park. She and Ilunga broke up four years ago.