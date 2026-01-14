Limpopo schools closed until next week due to flooding from heavy rains

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, will have to wait until next week to kick off their 2026 academic year because of the heavy rains that have caused flooding in the province since the weekend.

The Vhembe and Mopane districts have been severely affected by the floods, with most schools in the area reportedly inaccessible.

We’re here cleaning the school to remove the water so that next week the children and teachers find classes ready — Raedani Azwinthusi

As millions of pupils returned to schools across the country today, there were no pupils or teachers at Luaname Primary School in Mianzwi Village, 30km outside Thohoyandou, on Wednesday morning. The school has over 300 pupils. Other affected schools in the area include Matangari Primary, Lunangwe Secondary, Luaname and Mianzwi primary schools.

Mkhesani Chauke, a cleaner at Luaname, said it was going to be impossible for pupils to get to school due to widespread flooding.

“Maybe on Monday when the water has lowered, schools will be opened,” Chauke said. “I am happy the teachers took the decision, because it is not safe for small kids to cross rivers in such conditions.

“Some teachers stay far from the school, and the villages where they stay are also experiencing flooding. I hope the rain can stop this week so that next week, our kids can start with learning.”

Raedani Azwinthusi, a ward committee member and parent who has children attending Mianzwi Primary School, said some adults were helping prevent water from getting into the classrooms.

“We’re here cleaning the school to remove the water so that next week the children and teachers find classes ready,” Azwinthusi said.

Humbulani Makhuvha, a teacher at Lunangwe Secondary School, said they were disappointed at not being able to open schools on Wednesday.

“I am worried because the three days of school we are going to miss are very crucial. But there is nothing we can do about it. I was ready to start teaching today and wanted to force my way, but the floods are too much, and I was told the school is empty,” Makhuvha said.

The Limpopo education department said: “[We] will monitor the affected areas with the assistance of the disaster teams in the municipalities and give updates on a daily basis. The recent floods have disrupted the delivery of food and will also affect scholar transport for learners who reside far from schools. The department will advise when it is suitable for schooling to resume in the affected areas.”

