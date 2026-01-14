Meet the teacher who has secured 100% pass in science for nine years in a row

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lerato Ramabodu is on cloud nine after nailing another 100% pass rate in physical science for his matric class of 2025. This is a feat he has achieved since 2017 when he started teaching the subject.

Ramabodu, 31, was born in Phomolong near Hennenman in the Free State.

From a young age he wanted to be a radiographer, but due to space limitations at the University of Free State, he could not pursue his childhood dream. “I told myself to switch to teaching for a year, but by the second year I had fallen in love with teaching. I think teaching was a calling for me,” he told Sowetan on Monday.

Ramabodu achieved his 100% pass rate in the subject at the age of 21 while he was a teacher at Lekgulo Senior Secondary School in Phuthaditjhaba in 2017.

In 2022 he was appointed head of department for the subject at Sekgutlong Secondary School in Monontsha in QwaQwa. Last year he was appointed deputy principal at Makwane Secondary School, where he achieved another 100% pass rate for the matric class of 2025.

“Though I’m in management, I still teach because I want to groom other teachers so they can be better than me,” he said.

Ramabodu said his recipe for excellent results over the years is support from parents, time, and hard work. “My strategy in every lesson includes ensuring no child is left behind. I always invest time, especially for those who are struggling.

“During lunch we assess chapters the pupils struggled to understand in class. I also strengthen the chapters they find easy to ensure they secure good marks.”

During the announcement of the matric results on Monday, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube praised the performance of no-paying schools like Makwane, saying they stood out as one of the most encouraging indicators of progress in the education system. “They study by candlelight. They share textbooks. They travel far. They keep going,” she said.

“And when that determination meets dedicated teaching, committed school leadership, and a district that supports its schools, the results can be extraordinary.”

Ramabodu said during the week he starts with extra classes at 6am, and after school they resume with afternoon classes, which sometimes go into the night.

“It is also because of the support parents have shown when I tell them we would have classes until late. They always make arrangements to ensure their kids arrive safely at home. Sometimes I use my own car to ensure kids get home”, he said, adding he did not tolerate absenteeism.

Makwane achieved an 81% pass rate in physical science in 2024. This moved to 100% last year when he took over teaching of the subject.

Reacting to the 100% pass rate in physics, Ramabodu said: “It was a bit challenging because it was the first time I met the pupils, and in a short time we had to go an extra mile.

“Sometimes I went to their homes to teach them to ensure no child was left behind. I’m very happy for the pupils and my colleagues. It was not about me but about teamwork. We work as a team.”

Sowetan