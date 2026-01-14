Mpumalanga education managers meet over school reopening glitches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Heavy rains have caused damage in parts of Mpumalanga, leading to some schools opening on the first day of the academic year for 2026 on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga education department is meeting with district managers to assess the damage caused by downpours, which resulted in some schools not opening on Wednesday.

Although the department said most of the schools in the province managed to open, others in the northern parts couldn’t due to flooding of bridges which are often used by pupils to cross to get to school. Premier Mandla Ndlovu had on Tuesday warned parents not to risk the lives of the children when school reopens.

Some parents heeded the call as the rain persisted overnight before the resumption of schooling.

Provincial education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane told Sowetan on Wednesday that they are meeting all circuit managers to look for a solution while taking into account the rain and damaged roads.

“Our children in most schools have showed up in schools and are learning, but we know some in other areas could not due to different reasons associated with the persistent rain. That is why we are now meeting with all circuit managers to look for solutions that will safeguard teaching and learning. We do not know the solution we will come up with; hence, we shall advise later in the day on a way forward for learners attending school,” said Zwane.

He said the MEC for roads and transport, Thulasizwe Thomo, was assessing damage to a number of roads and bridges in the province on Tuesday.

