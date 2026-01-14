One of SA’s worst-performing schools turns its fortunes around

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Figo Mashele acting deputy principal, english educator Olefile Mahlangu and mathematics educator Mduduzi Trevor Mkhabela helped turn Grade 12 maths once written off, now rising. Phafogang Secondary School’s journey from the bottom to 81.9% is proof that hard work, unity, and resilience change destinies.

Once ranked among the worst-performing schools in SA, Phafogang Secondary School in Soweto has defied the odds, recording an impressive 81.9% matric pass rate.

Acting deputy principal Figo Mashele recalls how dire the situation once was.

“In 2023 we were the second worst-performing school in the country. Before that our results dropped as low as 47% and later improved to 71%. This year’s 81.9% shows we are moving in the right direction.”

Mashele attributes the turnaround to teamwork, discipline and commitment from a relatively young teaching staff, supported by the community.

“It takes hard work, dedication, respect and working together. We are not perfect. We disagree, and we fight, but we fight for results.”

Phafogang serves pupils from deeply challenged socioeconomic backgrounds, including informal settlements where poverty, long commutes, bullying and behavioural challenges affect learning.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has praised the general performance of pupils from poor areas, including no-fee-paying schools, who achieved 66% of the bachelor qualification for the Class of 2025.

Their circumstances have not deterred pupils from Phafogang.

“Our learners come from difficult circumstances, but as teachers we are not here to judge them. We are here to teach them and help them perform at their best,” Mashele added.

Contrary to assumptions often made about underperforming schools, Mashele said infrastructure was never the issue. “Our school is beautiful. The challenge was learner behaviour and mindset, and we worked on our weaknesses.”

English teacher Olefile Mahlangu has played a key role in the school’s academic revival, achieving 100% pass rates with distinctions for two consecutive years.

She said teaching in a township school presents unique challenges. “Reading, poetry and comprehension are difficult for learners. Most come to high school needing to start from scratch.”

Mahlangu credits her success to adaptive teaching methods, including code-switching between English, Zulu and Tswana to ensure understanding despite it not being encouraged by policy.

“For learners to understand poems, you must relate them to their lived experiences. Once they understand, they remember.”

The first thing I tackled was the mindset that maths is hard,” Mkhabela said. “Once learners believe they can do it, they start trying.

She believes trust is central to learning. “When learners know you are there to help them and not against them, learning becomes easier. Mutual respect makes classroom management possible.”

Mathematics teacher Mduduzi Mkhabela also delivered outstanding improvements. After joining the school in 2023, he helped raise grade 12 maths results from 18% to 72.7% within two years.

“The first thing I tackled was the mindset that maths is hard,” Mkhabela said. “Once learners believe they can do it, they start trying.”

His strategy focused on daily practice, peer learning, and an open classroom environment. “I made the class friendly so learners could ask questions even among themselves.”

Mkhabela said the goal was bigger than marks. “This is just a stepping stone. Life starts after matric. I’m proud that I could make a difference.”

Phafogang’s story is one of resilience and belief.

“There is nothing that beats hard work and working together. No school is beyond hope,” Mashele said.

Sowetan