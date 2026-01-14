Parents barred from Diepsloot school on first day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parents arriving with their children at Diepsloot Combined School on the first day of the academic year and those making inquiries about placement issues were frustrated after being denied access to the school premises on Wednesday morning.

Parents said they arrived as early as 7.30am and found the school gates closed, leaving them and their children waiting outside for about 30 minutes.

At about 8am the principal opened the gates but allowed only pupils to enter, instructing all parents and guardians to return at 2pm when the school closes.

According to parents, the principal refused to engage with them, saying his “customers are inside the school yard” and parents should leave immediately, regardless of whether they needed to submit stationery, fix placement issues or escort their children to their classrooms.

Frustrated parents said they were not informed of specific inquiry times and were shocked by the strict enforcement on the first day of school, a day they said is often marked by confusion, late arrivals and traffic congestion.

Parent Thembi Ntini said she has been battling since December to secure placement for her daughter, who is entering grade 1.

I’m sick, stressed and supposed to be recovering but I’m being chased away. I’m working, and I explained this, but no-one is listening. — Thembi Ntini, parent

“My daughter did grade R at the school and I applied for her to continue here, but she was placed at a school I didn’t apply for. I’ve been coming here since December trying to fix this,” said Ntini.

She said the principal had told her to come to the school on the first day so they could assist her, but she was instead told to leave and return at 2pm.

“I’m sick, stressed and supposed to be recovering but I’m being chased away. I’m working, and I explained this, but no-one is listening,” she said.

Another parent said they were denied access when trying to inquire about uniforms and stationery.

“We were never told what time we should come. How can he close the gates on the first day of school? We arrived at 7.30am and the gates were closed,” the parent said.

Parents also questioned why grade R and grade 1 pupils who arrived late were treated differently.

“He didn’t want our children to enter, saying they were late and should come back after school. But why didn’t he do this to returning pupils? Who shuts out grade 1s and grade Rs on the first day?” one parent asked.

A mother described the experience as traumatic for her child.

“This is supposed to be an exciting day. My child has to go into a new school alone. I can’t even walk my child to the classroom,” she said.

Despite being told to leave, parents said they would remain at the school gates until 2pm to submit paperwork, inquire about placements and hand in stationery.