Parents hopeful as Tanganani primary tackles service gaps

Parents are showing queuing to register their children at Tanganani Primary School in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, in this file photo.

Tanganani Primary School, a newly established school in Diepsloot, which opened in mid-2024, is slowly finding its footing despite challenges related to water, electricity and the school nutrition programme.

The school was opened to accommodate children who were not placed at their schools of choice due to capacity constraints in surrounding areas. However, construction delays meant it began operating without essential services such as water, electricity and adequate infrastructure.

School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson David Marokani said while several setbacks remain, there has been progress.

“This is a brand-new school, and a lot of setbacks have been attempted to be fixed, though not all of them,” he said. “We now have new teachers who joined last week, so on the teaching side we are in a good space.”

Marokani identified three key elements still needing urgent attention: water, electricity and nutrition. While the paving around the learning area and classrooms has been completed, the school entrance remains without pavement and is still covered with grass.

“The learning area is sorted and continues to improve,” he said. “But the major challenge is water. We rely on a generator to pump water, and that generator has not been serviced since the school opened last year. It is currently broken, which is a big setback.”

The school uses four 10,000l water tanks, which are periodically refilled by water trucks provided through departmental assistance. However, this arrangement is not consistent enough to meet daily school needs, including sanitation.

Food provision has also been a challenge. Marokani said pupils have not received meals since the schools were opened last year.

“There has been support from a nearby public school in Ward 35, which assisted with nutrition for a while,” he said. “But this cannot be a permanent solution. This matter needs to be addressed by the department.”

Despite these shortcomings, Marokani said the school is about 70–80% complete, and he is optimistic about it becoming fully functional once electricity, water and nutrition support are resolved.

Parents interviewed expressed cautious optimism.

Marcia Netshianane, whose twins enrolled when the school reopened in June, said its proximity has significantly reduced transport costs.

“I used to pay R800 for transport; now I pay R250 per child,” she said. “It’s better than what I was paying before, and it ensures my children can use the toilets and have access to water.”

Netshianane added that while pupils currently carry lunchboxes, she hopes the department will restore the nutrition programme.

Another parent, Sannie Kabini, whose son is starting grade 4, said she was impressed with the school’s organisation.

“I came on Monday, and my child received full stationery,” she said. “Yes, there are water and electricity issues, but this is a new school. I believe these challenges will be resolved.”

Despite its struggles, Tanganani Primary School remains hopeful that departmental intervention will close the remaining gaps and allow the school to fully serve its pupils.

