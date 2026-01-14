Steenhuisen outlaws pesticide that killed six children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tiny Sethakge holds a picture of his daughter Monica who died after consuming snacks from a spaza in Naledi, Soweto.

Parents of some of the victims who died from a toxic pesticide commonly known as Halephirimi in Naledi, Soweto, have welcomed news that by the end of February, Terbufos will be completely banned in South Africa.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen announced this in Cape Town on Wednesday during a media briefing to give an update on the foot and mouth disease outbreak.

It was found by the minister of health in October 2024 that the six children from Naledi died from consumption of Terbufos that led to acute organophosphate poisoning.

Steenuisen’s announcement has brought a measure of relief to the grieving families, who say they have been met with silence from both the police and government since the tragedy.

Speaking to Sowetan, Tiny Sethakge, whose daughter Monica was one of the victims, welcomed the minister’s update, saying he had been deeply disturbed by the lack of communication from authorities.

“I’m happy about the minister’s update because I was shocked by the silence. The police have been quiet, and the government hadn’t said anything. I was worried that nothing tangible was being done,” he said.

I struggle to sleep. I keep seeing my son’s face. Healing will take a long time, but I’m glad we are closer to fighting something that has claimed so many children’s lives — Tiny Sethakge

Sethakge added that organophosphate is not only dangerous to children but is often used to deliberately poison people.

“It’s a very dangerous chemical that kills and destroys families. Even though we lost our children, at least this is a step in the right direction. We are still healing, but there is progress,” he said.

He described the trauma the family is experiencing.

“I struggle to sleep. I keep seeing my son’s face. Healing will take a long time, but I’m glad we are closer to fighting something that has claimed so many children’s lives.”

Lebo Masilela, whose daughter Zinhle also lost her life, said she was unaware of any progress until the minister’s announcement. She described the continued silence from the authorities as painful.

“Even the police are quiet, but I’m happy that this poison is being removed from the country completely. It has left us wounded, but we have accepted what has happened and placed everything in God’s hands,” she said.

Steenhuisen said he intended to prohibit the acquisition, sale, disposal and use of all agricultural remedies containing Terbufos as of February 28 this year.

He invited members of the public to submit written comments on the proposed ban within 45 days, from January 13.