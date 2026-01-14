News

WATCH LIVE | Bail application for DJ Warras murder accused Victor Majola continues

Victor Majola during an appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate's court. File photo. (Kabelo Mokoena)

The bail application for Victor Majola, the man accused of killing media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, is continuing at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

