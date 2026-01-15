Alexandra murders: suspect arrested as investigations continue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Five pupils were arrested in connection with the fires.

Gauteng police have confirmed an arrest in one of two separate murder cases reported in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

The bodies were found just a few streets apart.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a suspect was arrested after an incident in London Road in which a man was found dead.

“It is alleged that the deceased tried to break into the suspect’s rented room,” she said. “The two wrestled and the deceased was pushed out of the room, where he is suspected to have fallen and died.”

Nevhuhulwi said a postmortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death, while the suspect remains in custody.

In a separate incident, police are investigating the murder of an unknown man whose body was discovered with gunshot wounds at the corner of 6th Avenue and Rooth Street.

“The circumstances are unknown,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Earlier, Sowetan reported that residents had alleged that the victim was shot during a mugging and stripped of his shoes and shirt. This had highlighted fears about rising night-time crime in the area.