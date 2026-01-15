‘Almost all’ of Gauteng’s police are working for criminal cartels: Khumalo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Head of crime intelligence Gen Dumisani Khumalo says an assessment done in 2024 found that most of Gauteng’s police officials work for criminal cartels.

Khumalo was giving reasons to the ad hoc committee in parliament on why it was the political killings task team that carried out raids at the Joburg homes of alleged cartel members Katiso TK Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in December 2024.

“The reason [is that] during the analysis and the threat and risk assessment, it came out that almost the whole of SAPS in Gauteng is working for the cartel.

“Hence we had to get the combat team from the PKTT.

“Even the special task force that we used for that operation was not from Gauteng, but was from outside the province,” he said.

The ad hoc committee is investigating allegations of criminal and political infiltration by criminal cartels.

Khumalo said they had collected lots of information that showed many highly trained officials were working for cartels.

Molefe is on bail after being charged with allegedly orchestrating several hits including that on Veeriniging engineer Armand Swart, who was killed after a whistleblower from his company flagged corruption linked to a Transnet tender.

Matlala is in the maximum security prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, after he was arrested for the attempted assassination of his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Proceedings continue.

